Senate body directs to resolve issues of NCHD

Senate Sub Committee on less developed areas Friday directed the ministry of special education and training to convene a meeting of all concerned parties for bringing the employees of National Commission of Human Development (NCHD) under government rules and regulation and recommendation of the meeting should be presented before the committee. The meeting of the committee was held here on Friday under the Convenership of Rubina Irfan in the Chair.

The officials of NCHD informed the committee that during current fiscal year, the Commission was provided less funds, and the finance ministry was not cooperating with the Commission in this regard.

Officials of finance ministry told the committee that following the committee’s directions, the ministry had already called a meeting of all concerned parties on August 21 to resolve the financial issues of the Commission.

Chairperson NCHD said that the Planning Commission had assured cooperation and financial assistance would be given for various programmes of the NCHD.—APP

