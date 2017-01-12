Senate body concerned over CDA’s unresponsiveness

NARC land issue

Staff Reporter

The Senate’s Standing Committee on National Food, Security and Research on Monday expressed its concerns on unresponsiveness of the Capital Development Authority regarding the National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) land issue. The committee met here with Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah in the chair to discuss different issues regarding agriculture sector.

The committee chairman regretted that the Senate had adopted a report on the ‘illegal lease’ of land in Islamabad on 16 November, 2015 and according to rules, the CDA had to take action on the directives within two months, but it had done nothing. The committee termed it a breach of privilege of the House and decided to move a privilege motion against the CDA Chairman.

In the previous meeting, the provincial governments were asked by the committee to submit their inputs in relation to the reasons of decline in cotton production and means to address such issues. The committee noted that despite of lapse of a month, no feedback had been received yet. The committee chairman lamented that after the 18th Amendment the provinces had ignored the agriculture sector, particulalry wheat cultivation.

The committee recommended that the cost of production and price of fertilizers be minimized as incentives so that farmers might cultivate wheat on more land. Senators Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Muhammad Zafarullah Khan Dhandla, Hamza, Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams and Muhammad Azam Khan Swati attended the meeting.