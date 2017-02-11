Senate body calls for devising stent pricing policy

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Friday directed officials for devising a stent pricing policy within a month and submit a report to the committee. The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Sajjad Turi here, advised the patients to lodge complaint in case of any grievance regarding stent and asked the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to take action on any such complaint. In a briefing to the committee on stent, CEO Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Aslam Afghani said that as many as 55 types of stent were registered with the DRAP while the authority had recently registered 20 more stents.

He said that all companies had been given six months to two years time for improving the quality of the stent before registration with the authority. He said some cases of use of expired stents were also reported.

Secretary Health Ayub Sheikh said that efforts were being made to control the prices of stent in the country and ensure to keep its prices even less then the prices of stent being sold in India and Bangladesh.

He said that no country in the world has any regulatory system for stent. He added the government was working on pricing policy of stent. He said that efforts were also being made to make vibrant drug policy in order to have control on prices of medicines and keep prices less than neigbouring countries. He said there was no regulatory system for prices of medical devices in the world.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar informed the committee that no allergy vaccine was being produced by private sector in the country.—APP

