Senate body asks IIUI to vacate premises of Faisal Mosque

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Tuesday took notice of the forcefully occupation of Faisal Mosque by International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and asked the university’s management to vacate the premises of the mosque.

Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat chaired by Senator Talha Mahmood was held here at the Parliament House.

In a committee meeting, Deputy Director of Faisal Mosque Mohammad Tahir informed the committee that IIUI had forcefully occupied the grand mosque’s premises even though they were allotted the land for a limited period.

He said IIUI has refused to vacate the mosque’s premises despite been given 700 acre land by Capital Development Authority, (CDA) where a campus has already been built. “The IIUI administration had also been hijacking millions dollar grant given by the Saudi Arabia Government for Faisal Mosque,” he said.

The IIUI management had established illegal offices in mosque’s cafeteria and opened a store in the space reserved for aitekaf, he said. “IIUI has also illegally opened a hostel in the premises as well. IIUI had even occupied mosque’s bookshop.—APP

Related