Senate body approves Hindu Marriage Bill draft

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights Monday unanimously approved Hindu Marriage Bill enabling the Hindu community to get their marriages registered and to appeal in courts of law in cases of separation.

Nasreen Jalil, the Senator of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, chaired the meeting. Soon after the bill was approved, the committee room in the Parliament House echoed with jubilation as senators and officials of different ministries started thumping their desks.

The bill also envisages several penalties over the violation of the provisions. It also allows Hindus to finally have a proof of marriage document called the shadiparat.

The bill allows separated Hindu persons to remarry. Clause 17 of the bill states that a Hindu widow “shall have the right to re-marry of her own will and consent after the death of her husband provided a period of six months has lapsed after the husband’s death”.

Minority member in the National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar called the move a new year’s gift for Hindus living in Pakistan.

“Today, we are proud to be Hindu Pakistanis after the approval of the bill.

Hindus will now be able to get registered their marriages and also apply for divorce under family laws,” he said.

Top constitutional expert Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said the bill is in accordance with the essence of the Constitution.

Aitzaz Ahsan clarified that the bill was not contrary to Islamic jurisprudence as Islam emphasizes protection of minorities.

It is worth mentioning that the National Assembly had passed the Hindu Marriage Bill 2016 in the month of September thus paving the way for the adoption of a comprehensive and widely-acceptable family law for Hindus living in Pakistan.