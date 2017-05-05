Senate body approves Companies Bill

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economics Affairs, Statistics and Privatization has approved the Companies Bill, 2017, after proposing certain changes. The Bill, which is meant to replace the Companies Ordinance, 1984, was passed by the National Assembly on February 6, 2017.

The committee convened nine sessions to discuss the Bill clause by clause and after detailed deliberations proposed certain changes. The proposed changes aim to empower women, enhance rights of disabled people and ensure ease of doing business. The Bill along with the amendments will soon be placed before the Senate.

The major changes proposed by the committee include provisions for mandatory presence of a female member on the board of companies to be notified by the SECP. The procedures regarding signing of statutory returns and making changes in the memorandum of association of the company have been simplified. The provision for winding up of companies by the courts has been rationalized.