Senate approves several bills

30The Senate began its 258th session in Islamabad on Monday with Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani in the chair. The House transacted private members’ business.

Chairman Functional Committee on Devolution Process Mir Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi and Chairman Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination Mushahidullah Khan presented before the House report of the Joint Committees on a matter regarding establishment of permanent Secretariat of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Muhammad Javed Abbasi laid before the House the report of the Committee on a matter raised by Senator Farhatullah Babar on 22nd of last month, regarding review of section 25 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 which deals with voluntary return and plea bargain.

Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce Syed Shibli Faraz laid before the House the report of the Committee regarding import of huge quantity of Powdered Milk.

Member of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources Taj Afridi laid before the House the report of the Committee on the problems being faced by the Oil Sector and Industry in Pakistan.

“The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016” was moved by Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan. It provides for protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare and related matters.

“The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016” was moved by Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh. It provides to amend the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

The chair referred the bills to the concerned standing committees of the House.

The House passed “The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) (Amendment) Bill, 2015” with majority. The bill moved by Sassui Palijo provides to amend the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002.

The chair announced the Panel of Presiding Officers for the current session. It includes Ahmad Hassan, Nuzhat Sadiq and Jahanzeb Jamaldini.

The Senate unanimously passed “The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The bill moved by Farhatullah Khan Babar provides to amend the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Act, 2013.

The House also passed “The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2016” with majority.

The bill moved by Sherry Rehman provides to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1976. The House also passed three resolutions unanimously.

The first resolution moved by Muhammad Talha Mahmood recommended the government to take effective steps for poverty alleviation in the country.

The second resolution moved by Muhammad Azam Khan Swati recommended the government to make legislation to provide for preferential treatment to the women engaged in business and trade related activities in the country.

The third resolution moved by Mir Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi recommended that the domicile certificates of the persons belonging to the Balochistan, who are working in various Ministries and Divisions and Federal Government Departments, be sent to the concerned authorities in the Province of Balochistan for verification of the same.—SABAH

