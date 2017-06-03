Senate approves dispossession bill to hold land grabbers

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Friday unanimously approved Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill 2017 under which land grabbers would face imprisonment, fine or the both. The Committee meeting, chaired by Rehman Malik here, discussed in detail the Bill before its approval.

Rehman Malik said that minimum punishment limit should also be set which is quite important. The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Interior, Baligh-ur-Rehman, Senators Chaudhry Tanveer Khan, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Saif,

The committee also got assurance from Ministry of Interior for further amendment in the Bill. It also directed that within 15 days after approval of the Bill, the Ministry should introduce amendments.

With regard to recovery of heroin from Pakistan International Airline plane, Rehman Malik expressed concerns, saying that the incident should be investigated which had caused a bad name for the country. The committee asked why the consignment of drugs was not checked at the Airport.

The committee issued directions to summon officials of PIA and Civil Aviation Authority CAA) in next meeting to get a detailed briefing on the matter. He appreciated Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for its timely and prompt action against drug traffickers.

Senior officials of Narcotics Control Division and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) briefed the committee on narcotics recovered from PIA planes at Heathrow Airport, London and Benazir International Airport. The committee appreciated Director FIA for arresting the three Afghan girls, who were trying to travel on forged documents.

The committee also announce to issue appreciation letter to officials who arrested these girls. Senator Javed Abbasi said the investigation should be transparently conducted as concerned departments were blaming each other on matter relating to recovery of narcotics from PIA plane.

Rahman Malik said smuggling of narcotics was being made under an organized system which should be prevented. The committee also took notice of fake news being shared on social media. Senator Javed Abbasi said that he was abroad but a news regarding him was shared on social media, posing like a Geo news ticker.

He said when he asked the private news channel, its management clarified that no such news has been shared on social media. Rahman Malik said that a news regarding Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also been shared on the social media and directed FIA to arrest those involved in these incidents and present a report to committee in fifteen days. The ANF officials while briefing the committee informed that two incidents regarding recovery of heroin have been occurred with interval of six days and all flights, taking off from country were being checked. “We are inquiring the matter but still no person has been arrested,” they said and added the heroin recovered from both Heathrow and Islamabad Airport were of same kind and quality. —APP