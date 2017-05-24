Seminar on world Hypertension Day

Staff Reporter

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in collaboration with Department of Cardiology, Civil Hospital Karachi to mark World Hypertension Day 2017 organized a 1-day Seminar along with an Awareness Walk and Scientific Session at Arag Auditorium of Dow Medical College, Karachi.

The aim of the Seminar is to disseminate awareness about Hypertension and share preventive measures amongst the medical professional and general public. The theme of this year “Know Your Blood Pressure”. The Seminar is being organized under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nawaz Lashari, Chairperson & Head of Department of Cardiology, DMC/CHK.

The Seminar started with an Awareness Walk led by Pro-Vice Chancellor, DUHS Prof. Khawar Saeed Jamali. The Walk was attended by renowned cardiologists and senior faculty members of the University.