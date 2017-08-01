Seminar on ‘thoughts of Hameed Gul’

Observer Report

Islamabad

On the topic of ‘Hameed Gul thought’ a seminar was held at Dubai’s local hotel in which many worker of Tehreek and a number of overseas attended. Abdullah Gul son of Gen (Retd) Hameed Gul and Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan was the chief guest on the event.

Speaking on the occasion Abdullah Gul said that Gen (Rted) Hameed Gul had great desire that Pakistan should run under Islam laws.

But unfortunately, in Pakistan Islamic system has not been implemented in letter and spirit. In order to please the European masters, our rulers have removed many Islamic items from the educational curriculum, says a message received here from Dubai.

Addressing Overseas Pakistanis, he said immigrants are the spinal cord of Pakistani economy, as they are sending foreign currency to Pakistan over more than $ 50 billion.