Seminar on ‘sustainable cotton production for future’ held

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists would identify the most suitable cotton varieties at district level keeping climate, soil and water quality in view that will increase the production.

Department of Agronomy UAF’s Professor and head of the climate chair team Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Chattha said this at a seminar titled “sustainable cotton production for future” which was part of the national project entitled “optimization of Bt Cotton production technology for different Agro-ecological zones in the face of changing climate through simulation modelling.” He said that they had conducted survey of cotton varieties keeping in view different agrological zone in Punjab and Sind in this regards.

He said although Pakistan was not among the big contributors to environmental degradation but it is 7th big victim of the climate change. He was of the view that climate variability is more vulnerable than the climate change affecting our whole production system. Unveiling the causes of 2015 cotton debacle, Dr Chattha said that Pink Bollworm, poor and unapproved cotton seed, high temperature coupled with heavy rainfall were the major contributors to 10.5 million bales against the usual annual production of 15 million bales.