Seminar on Self Assessment Programme at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

A seminar on “Self Assessment Programme: Highlighting the Weaknesses in Self Assessment Reports” was held here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to highlight the weaknesses in the Self Assessment Reports in order to enhance quality of education, research and student development. The seminar was organized by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the university. Professor Dr Riaz Ahmad, Director QEC and Ainee Zaffar, Assistant Director (QEC) were the resource persons. A large number of Programme Team members from various departments of the university attended the seminar. Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of the university was chief guest on the occasion. While inaugurating the seminar, he said that Self Assessment provides a framework to evaluate and improve the academic programs and it also provides opportunity to cope with threats and convert the weaknesses into strengths. He further emphasized the faculty to promote research at the varsity. “We must focus on valuable research that have direct impact on the society and tend the country towards prosperity and development,” he said. He lauded the efforts of Professor Riaz Ahmad, Director QEC for his leadership role in embedding the quality standards for uplift of the Arid Varsity at the international level. He also congratulated the Director QEC, its squad and the faculty for the improvement of Arid Varsity’s ranking from 220 to 204 out of 516 universities of the world in UI Green Metric World University Ranking 2016 and hoped for leading position in near future.