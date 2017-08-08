Seminar on Pak-Sri Lanka relations

Staff Reporter

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) in connection with the Independence Day celebrations organized a seminar on Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations, at the main auditorium here on Monday.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi presided over the seminar while representative diplomat from the Sri Lankan High Commission Saman Ratnaike was the Chief Guest. Director Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore Razai Fard ,other Irani diplomats, faculty members and students also attended the seminar.

Ratnaike addressing the gathering, congratulated all Pakistanis on the 70th Independence Day. He said that there are lot of opportunities to further enhance relations in the field of education and culture. He added that Sri Lankan higher education institutions allocated number of scholarships for Pakistani students while Lankan Air Lines is going to start direct flights for Lahore.