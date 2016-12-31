Seminar on ‘Role of Operational Governance for Quality Assurance’ in HEI

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A seminar on “Role of Operational Governance for Quality Assurance in Higher Educational Institutes (HEI)” for administrative and teaching staff wasv held here Friday.

The event was organized by Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The seminar was aimed at creating awareness about the role of Operational Governance at higher educational institutions for Quality Assurance. Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR inaugurating the seminar said this is first time that a seminar being organized for the administrative and teaching staff of the university which will create awareness for good governance in operational matters for which the institutions are struggling hard.

He said, the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) set a role model of good governance for every field of life.

“We should follow the Holy Quran and Sunnah to create culture of justice to have role model of good governance”, he added.

Appreciating the efforts of QEC he said such type of seminar will help a lot to improve the individuals to achieve the good governance. Earlier, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Director QEC and Shahbaz Ahmad Khan, Deputy Registrar QEC in his addresses, applauded the efforts and the support of the Vice Chancellor to promote the quality culture at the varsity. He also welcomed all the participants from the university administration and teaching staff in the seminar.

Dr. Abdul Saboor, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences in a presentation gave comprehensive picture of governance. He also highlighted the importance of Operational Governance and Quality Assurance for the administration and academics in the higher educational institutions.