Seminar on quality of higher education

Farrukh Shahbaz

A seminar on “Quality in Higher Education “was organized at University of Education, Lahore Township Campus by the University Quality Enhancement cell in connection with the world Quality Day.Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam presented the seminar while Chairman Quality and producing society of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Ali Sajid was the guest speaker. Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam said that World Quality Day is an opportunity to promote the importance of quality and the contribution it makes towards the growth and prosperity of the nations.

He said quality contributes to achieve the vision and mission of the institutions and, ultimately, a nation’s prosperity. He added that although the concept of quality is very old but we are focusing on it from last 50 to 60 years. He said the Higher Education Commission is providing huge funding for the quality of higher education. Quality Assurance cells have been established in all public sector institutions. Unfortunately, we have no enough tools and techniques to measure the quality.

He said that it is mandatory for institutions to establish, manage and monitor their quality control and quality assurance systems and their integral standard operating procedures and other quality documents to provide high-quality services to meet the needs and expectations of the society. He said students are our product and it is our duty to prepare them good teacher educationists, leaders and responsible citizens.

We are making efforts to our best to assess the knowledge of the students but did not pay intention to change their attitudes.