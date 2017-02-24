Seminar on Library Day held

City Reporter

A seminar on the occasion of Library Day on “Role of Library in development of the nations” was organized by the Social Students Forum at Shaheed-e-Millat Girls College here on Friday.

Former Dean Faculty of Arts, University of Karachi, Malahat Kaleem Sherwani was the chief guest of the event, said a statement.

He said that the libraries play a significant role in changing thinking, views and opinions of the nations.

Those nations which develop their relationship with books, they bring successful revolution, he added.

Earlier, Chairman of Social Students Forum, Nafees Ahmed Khan in his presidential address said that we will continue to organise more of such events.

He said that the purpose of our endeavor and struggle is to promote education.

Later, Principal of Shaheed Millat Girls College, Prof. Dr. Shaista Iqbal presented vote of thanks to the guestsamd participants.