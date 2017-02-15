Seminar on CPEC

Khairpur

A national seminar on the “Geographical Importance of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its Impact on the Economy of Pakistan” was held at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Wednesday.

The one-day seminar was organized by the Department of Geography. Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences presided.

Addressing the seminar he said that, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a revolution in the field of finance. Under CPEC, China would invest 46 Billion in Pakistan in various areas of economy including transportation and energy sectors.

Prof. Dr. Ahsanullah Khattak presented his paper on CPEC: Prospects and Constraints. He said, The China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative covers countries and regions with a total population of 4.4 billion and a total economic volume of US$ 21 trillion. The CPEC is the foundation for regional cooperation, improving economic growth, offering trade diversifications, investing in transportation, mining and energy sectors and creating political flexibility.—APP