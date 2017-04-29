Seminar held in Berlin to promote investment in engineering sector

Pakistan at Hannover Messe 2017

Observer Report

Berlin

Engineering Development Board (EDB) organized a seminar in collaboration with Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and Embassy of Pakistan in Berlin during the exhibition at Pakistan Pavilion in Hannover Messe. Approximately 30 Industrialists from different countries mainly including China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Germany, France and Turkey attended the seminar.

Mr. Mashood Ali Khan Chairman PAAPAM highlighted the business potential in Pakistan and the incentives being offered to the new investors under different schemes of Government which include incentives under Special Economic Zones, National Industrial Parks and Export Processing Zones. He highlighted that under new Automotive Development Policy (ADP 2016-21), lucrative incentives have been offered to the investors in the Greenfield investment category i.e. the new investment in vehicle manufacturing. The investors appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Government to attract investment in the country through provision of incentives to vehicle manufacturers and ensured that they will soon plan to visit Pakistan to discuss the possibilities to do business in Pakistan.

The Commercial Councellor, Embassy of Pakistan in Berlin also expressed his views on the business opportunities available in Pakistan and appreciated the efforts of Engineering Development Board for organizing one of the largest participations of engineering industry of Pakistan in this specialized international fair attracting investment in the engineering sector. He welcomed the participants to discuss their plans for technology tie ups/joint ventures with the management of Engineering Development Board/Ministry of Industries and Production who are working hard to uplift the various industrial sectors in the country.

The international visitors appreciated the ambiance at Pakistan Pavilion and the hospitality. While visiting Pakistan Pavilion the quality of engineering goods being manufactured by Pakistan was also admired. The participants showed interest in having business ties with Pakistani Engineering Companies in the form of Joint Venture Agreements, Technical Collaborations and Licensing Agreements which is much needed in Pakistan.