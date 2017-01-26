Seminar for direct recruitment in Pakistan Army

Sukkur

An awareness seminar on direct short service commission in Pakistan Army was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur organized by the University in collaboration with Army Selection and Recruitment Center, Pano Akil Cantonment on Thursday.

Lt. Colnel Saeed and Capt. Khadim represented the Pakistan Army and briefed the students about various recruitment programs offered by Pak Army. They advised the students to join the Pak Army as Captain in Direct Shot Service Commission.

Lt Col. Saeed apprised the students about the background of the Pak-Army, structure and sacrifices and said that Pakistan Army is the 7th largest Army of the world and one of the best Army of the globe.

He said that Army is contributing in the nation building i-e National Logistic Cell (NLC), Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) are its glaring examples.

In education field, National Defense University (NDU), Army Public Schools etc were working for the promotion of quality education in country. He said that we are offering various job courses i-e PMA Long Course, Graduate Course, Technical Course, Army Medical Course, Director Short Service Commission, Lady Cadet Course, Nursing Course etc.

He briefed the students about the eligibility criteria, training, physical, medical test and procedure to apply for jobs in Army. Capt. Khadim shed light on the contribution of Pak Army and appreciated the students enthusiasm in the seminar.—APP