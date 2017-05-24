Seminar on ‘Digital Pakistan’

Staff Reporter

Tricast, a mobile and web solutions provider, in collaboration with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) organized first-ever video technology seminar titled ‘Digital Pakistan.’ The seminar discussed issues relating to digital rights, digitalization, privacy, piracy, content being aired on TV and IP TV etc. A large number of the stakeholders of the industry, cable operators and senior officials of PEMRA attended the seminar and shared their views.

The event started with inaugural words of the Director General, Licensing (Distribution) PEMRA, Javaid Iqbal. Javaid Iqbal said digitalization of the cable TV networks was the need of the hour and it is in the interest of all the stakeholders i.e. operators, viewers/subscribers and regulators. Unfortunately, our country lags behind others in the region and we need to pursue the case of digitalization proactively, said Mr Javaid Iqbal.