Seminar on career counselling at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized a seminar on Career Counselling, here on Wednesday, with an aim to enhance the skills of the students in order to impart them market oriented skills and to cope with new challenges and demands.

The Seminar was organized by the Career Service Center (CSC) of PMAS-AAUR, which was attended by students, employees and internees of Prime Minister National Internship Program.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest while Corporate Trainer & Career Counselor Syed Hassan Abbas delivered key note address. Deans, Directors and facult members were also present on the ocassion.

He urged the students to focus on hard work, innovation, collaboration and smart work. He said that students must focus on excellence instead of titles or status in the practical field. He emphasized that a student must know his capabilities, strengths and weaknesses.

He said that this seminar will provide comprehensive guidance to the students for planning their career and prospects of earning independently from competitive market after completing academics courses. He hoped that this seminar will also assist students in overcoming common challenges which hold them back from realizing their true potentials and current market trends & requirements.