Seminar calls for early resolution of Kashmir dispute

UN Independent expert, others, show dismay over non implementation of the UN SC resolutions on Kashmir conflict

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Geneva

United Nations independent expert Alfred de Zayas has expressed his dismay on the non implementation of UN security council resolutions on Kashmir issue which, he observed a clear violation of international obligations.

Speaking at a seminar on the side line of 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council here on Saturday, he advised activists to keep pressing for their rights and never loss heart.

Besides, Alfred de Zayas, UN independent expert on the promotion of equitable democratic international order , British historian Victoria Scofield , Executive Director Kashmir Institute of international relations (KIIR) Sardar Amjad Yousaf , Raina Madi UN representative BADIL also spoke on the occasion. Eminent Kashmiri human rights activist and representative of WMC Altaf Hussain Wani moderated session.

The speakers called for immediate implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir for settlement without further loss of time for lasting peace in south Asia.

Victoria Scofield British historian and author of Kashmir conflict, India and pakisan an unending war, gave on this occasion, historical back ground of dispute and urged the world community to come forward to end the miseries of people of Kashmir. She said it was very sad that World community was not paying that heed to Kashmir which it desreves. Kashmir valley is on boil and India continues to use military might to crush peoples will. She called for immediate resumption of dialogue between india and Pakistan and stressed for the inclusion of Kashmiri in the process, she observed.

The KIIR Executive Director Sardar Amjad Yousaf gave a detailed account of sufferings of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir .

Altaf Hussain Wani thanked UN expert and other panelists and go representative present in the seminar for showing their support and solidarity to the people of Kashmir under the Indian subjugated.

At the end a documentary on the rights violation of Indian occupied kashmir was screened. It called for the implementation of UN resolutions on kashmir for early grant of the right to self determination.