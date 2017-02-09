Seminar business opportunities from April 12

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab government is holding 2nd International Seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab (ISBOP) on April 12 and 13 while an exhibition would also be held alongside the seminar from April 12 to 14 at Expo Center Lahore. It was revealed by Secretary Industries, Commerce & Investment Dr. Mujtaba Piracha while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Acting President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan presided over the meeting while President of Gujranwala Chamber Saeed Ahmad Taj, Vice President of Faisalabad Chamber Engr. Ahmad Hassan, President Woman Chamber Shazia Suleman, Masoom Qamar from Gujrat Chamber, Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association Dr. Abdul Karim, Chairman Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association Javed Iqbal Siddiqui and Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers Saeed Iqbal Khan and Chairmen of sector specific associations also spoke on the occasion. Dr. Mujtaba Piracha said that Punjab government has take Chambers of Commerce & Industry in Punjab on board for this mega event of international standards.