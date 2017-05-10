Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Adopting a systemic continuous improvement paradigm, the office of Quality Enhancement Cell at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a seminar on Avoiding Plagiarism and use of Turnitin for Similarity Index Report for M Phil and PhD research scholars and newly inducted faculty members.

Coordinator of the seminar Nosheen Naz in her welcome address highlighted the importance of the seminar and said every person should say no to plagiarism.

Emphasizing upon the major issues of research misconduct she focused upon the need to strategize that how the scholars should inculcate the responsible behavior in research.

In first session, Resource Person, Department of Education Saadia Panni discussed different types of plagiarism and taught about the ways to avoid it.

She guided the participants about writing techniques to evade plagiarism and trained on how to quote things while copying a text. The exercise based session was helpful for the participants to learn and practice things while improving their analytical skills.

In second session, Head of Anti-Plagiarism Unit, National University of Modern Languages Dr Khushbakht Hina joined as a resource person and talked upon plagiarism policies and code of conducts.

She further highlighted the penalties bounded with plagiarism and emphasized the salient features of Turnitin software.