Semiconductor materials, nano-devices moot at IUB

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

The 5th International Conference on Semiconductor Materials and Nano-Devices began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan was the chief guest of the inaugural session. As many as 122 delegates including 8 foreign guest speakers from Algeria, China and USA are participating in the conference being held in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission.

The Vice Chancellor in his address said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has a distinct record of achievements in the field of teaching, training and research. It has always been active in establishing collaborative linkages with reputed industries, international academic institutions for achieving excellence. During the last two years, 9 international conferences have been organized. The Islamia University Bahawalpur being at the 11th position out of 73 general category higher education institutions has been playing significant role to help the society of the region by capacity building of the faculty and students.

We provide quality education in Natural and Social Sciences and encourage our researchers by awarding rewards and incentives. Our graduates are serving the humanity in all fields at national and international institutions.