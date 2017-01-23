Seller of illegal arms held

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has arrested a person for selling arms illegally and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from his possession, a police spokesman said.

An SIU team including Inspector Rauf Kiyani, ASI Gul Khan and two others nabbed a person involved in activity of illegal sale of arms.

He has been identified as Nemat Afzal s/o Haji Afzal r/o Mohallah Mian khel District Nowshera and police recovered two pistols along with ammunition from him.

During preliminary investigation, the accused disclosed to sell weapons illegally to different people on their demand. On a tip off on January 22, 2017, he was apprehended along with two pistols and ammunition. Case has been registered against him under relevant sections and further detailed investigation is underway from him.—APP

