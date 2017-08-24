Selfless service to people is our mission, says Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that achievement of the goal of development & prosperity is our prime agenda and added that the dream of prosperity cannot be materialized without including the impecunious strata in this mission of prosperity. The Punjab government has been following the policy of composite development of all the areas of province and development projects relating to less developed including southern Punjab districts are being completed on priority basis. It is sanguine that revolutionary steps have been adopted for the development of different sectors including, education, health and agriculture etc. He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said that the government has promoted and encouraged merit in every sphere of life by doing away with the archaic system. The deserving people have been given their rights by promoting merit, he added. He said that transparency and quality are an example of their own in the development projects and a new example has been set in the history of the country by saving billions of rupees in mega projects. The saved resources are being spent on welfare of the people, he added. He said that his life is meant for public service and our past is witness to it that no stone has been left unturned for the development and prosperity of the people and because of this record; we shall approach people with the wonderful record of public service in the general elections of 2018.

