Selfishness is destructive

Shakeel Ghouri

Mirpurkhas, Sindh

Human beings live in society where their all needs are met. For the peaceful coexistence, laws are formulated so that no one is able to encroach upon the rights of others. Apart from this, prosperity and progress of any society depends on the fact that how strong are the bonds of love and sympathy among its dwellers. For this purpose, every effort is made to deeply ingrain in the hearts of individuals the feelings of love and sympathy for others. Education system plays a vital role in this regard.

It is a matter of common observation that if the members of a given society are strongly connected with one another through the bonds of brotherhood and oneness, it remains firm and united during the days of adversity and crisis. Such people don’t lose hope in any calamity and they remain firm and steadfast in any testing hour. They put a combined effort in steering their society towards development and progress. Their goal and efforts are uniform. Such society is an ideal one. And their unity becomes their greatest strength. On the contrary, a society where the forces of individualism and isolation loom large, is a deeply broken and weak one. History tells us that societies fall when there is the dominance of selfishness, when people live for themselves and attach no importance to the well-being of their countryman. Hence, it is not difficult to conclude that anything that promotes wanton love for ones own benefits is destructive for the whole society.

In our country, what we are witnessing is a very discouraging reality. People are becoming more and more self-centred. They are gradually losing the sense of oneness. People appear to strive for their own benefits. Seldom have we heard someone saying that he/she cares for the larger interest of society. Otherwise, wherever we feel that something is benefiting us, we don’t hesitate to take it for granted without any concern of what damage can our petty advantage cause to the greater good of society. This mindset is undoubtedly devastating in the long run. We must not forget the fact that our prosperity lies in the prosperity of our collective progress rather than the individual one.

It must be realised that our religion teaches us collectivism. Every aspect of its teachings has a social manifestation. There are many traditions of Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) in which many people have been declared as ‘not amongst Muslims’ who commit sins with socially disturbing effects. Such people include: ‘those who unlawfully grab others wealth’, ‘those who rob others’, ‘those who don’t fulfil their promises’, ‘those who are not compassionate to children and respectful to elders’ and so on and so forth. This indicates that Islam does not like selfishness and unsocial attitude.

There is a dire need to promote these lofty values. Leaders, politicians and everyone else should rise above their own personal interests and try to give a message that we care for our country, our traditions and our collective well-being. Media can play a vital role in this regard. Why should it not be used to disseminate healthy principles rather than just disturbing news of blood, anarchy, dirty-politics and love for material things that ultimately trigger forces of polarisation in society. There is a need to anyhow break this cycle of selfishness and promote love and sympathy.