Selfie craze

The term selfie has become a popular obsession that is time consuming and may lead to mental health issues. Psychologists have noticed a rise in narcissistic personality traits, insecurity, self-objectification, addiction, damaged friendship and depression coincide with the increase of selfies. Selfies may seem innocent in moderation but overindulgence may lead to social media narcissism and other mental health issues. People take selfies because they genuinely want to express themselves, to build their own self-image, to get attention from as many people as possible, boredom or because social media is fun. Recently, the American Psychiatric Association confirmed that taking selfies is a mental disorder, going as far as to term the condition “selfitis”. Society places emphasis on people to be perfect, beautiful and fit a perceived societal image of “ideal”. Because the ideal is in the eye of beholder, and the concept of appealing to everyone’s ideal is unrealistic, those who are obsessed with selfies are not able to achieve the sense of satisfaction they hope for, and are constantly looking at and judging themselves based solely on their looks. The craze for clicking all kinds of selfies has been creating havoc across the globe, and in some cases, the madness. Selfie phones and selfie sticks are not just the convenience but also the symbol of self-absorption. The selfie fever can further isolate our generation and those to come. The selfie culture can deprive youth of social stimulation, becoming more and more engulfed in the virtual and technological world of media. Instead of simply restricting or prohibiting the use of selfies, it is necessary for both parents and teachers to educate youth about the selfie culture and the various factors associated with the social learning. Making the children and adolescents media literate is a necessity today in order to ensure a more balanced approach towards the use of social media.

KIRAN FATIMA

Islamabad

Related