Self-determination right only Kashmir solution: Rasheed

New Delhi

Member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, has said that only solution to the Kashmir dispute is granting of right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Engineer Rasheed speaking at a two-day conference in New Delhi said, the bitter reality is that not only the pro-India politicians but every institution that has some connection with India has lost their credibility and New Delhi is controlling Kashmir only by barrel of the gun.

He slammed New Delhi for killing, blinding, humiliating, terrorizing and jailing the Kashmiris. “If talking about resolution of Kashmir dispute means being anti-India, Pakistani agent or something else, we all Kashmiris feel proud in owing these allegations. Taking oath under Indian Constitution doesn’t mean that one should lie, mislead, misrepresent or become a yes man of New Delhi,” he said.—KMS