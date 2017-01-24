Self-confidence: Key to success

Huma Afshan

Islamabad

Self Confidence: Some people are born with it, some have to work for it, and others do not know how to obtain it. It is something either one has or does not, but can always be accomplished over time. The question that many want answered it “what can I do to gain confidence? Confidence is hard to achieve, but with friends, trust, and time it can be reached. Self Confidence is the key to success, or we can say the first step to success. If a person has self-confidence, he has won half the battle. Those people who have self-confidence at work, school, and in their daily life always appear on top. Everything seems to go right for these people and they always seem to present themselves as calm, collected and successful in everything they do.

If you pay attention, you might notice that these self-confident people usually are successful in every aspect of their life. Is this because they are smarter? Or is it because they have more money? Maybe they are just lucky? The reality is that none of these things do matter. Self-confident people understand the impact of believing in themselves and relying on their abilities. This confidence ultimately creates opportunities for success and with each new success, another self-confidence building block is put into place.

Success builds self-confidence with each new achievement. Self-confident people perceive themselves as able to achieve those things they set out to do and this perception creates reality in their lives. Yes, perception creates reality. You can become the person you want to be. You might have heard the saying that if you can believe it you can achieve it. So, start believing in yourself, act on that belief, and you will start building self-confidence in your life.