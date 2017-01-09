Self-confidence is key to success

HumaAfshan

Islamabad

Self-confidence, some people are born with it, some have to work for it, and others do not know how to obtain it. It is something either one has or does not, but can always be accomplished over time. The question that many want answered it “what can I do to gain confidence? Confidence is hard to achieve, but with friends, trust, and time it can be reached.

Self-confidence is the key to success, or we can say the first step to success. If a person has self-confidence, he has won half the battle. Those people who have self-confidence at work, school, and in their daily life always appear on top of world. Everything seems to go right for these people and they always seem to present themselves as calm, collected and successful in everything they do.

If you pay attention, you might notice that these self-confident people usually are successful in every area of their lives. Is this because they are smarter? Or is it because they have more money? Maybe they are just lucky? The reality is that none of these things are true. Self-confident people understand the impact of believing in themselves and relying on their abilities. This confidence ultimately creates opportunities for success and with each new success, another self confidence building block is put into place. Success builds self-confidence with each new achievement. Self-confident people perceive themselves as able to achieve those things they set out to do and this perception creates reality in their lives.

Yes, perception creates reality. You can become the person you want to be. You have heard it said that if you can believe it you could achieve it. So, start believing in yourself, act on that belief, and you will start building self-confidence in your life. Building self-confidence need certain steps to be followed. Make a list of your strong points. Note down all the positive things about yourself and the things that you are good at doing. Think of compliments you have received or things that come easily to you. It doesn’t matter what it is, if it’s good, write it down.

Choose two of those things that you want to improve in yourself. It’s important to succeed and by concentrating on the areas you are already good at you will have a better chance of becoming even surer of yourself. Remember that success builds upon success. See yourself as the self-confident person you want to be and before you know it you will become that person. If you have a setback, do not let it get the best of you.

Remember the times when you exhibited self confidence and how good it felt and then try again and each time will help you to build confidence and confidence building will become a way of life. Success will automatically enter your life once you start believing in yourself.