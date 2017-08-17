Sehat Khidmat week underway

Rawalpindi

Under the Sehat Khidmat week blood screening of nine diseases and medical check-up of pregnant women is being carried out at 16 camps set up in the district started from August 15, said Chief Executive Officer Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Butt.

The CEO said screening facilities for diabetes, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, anemia, blood pressure, hepatitis B and C is being provided at six Tehsil Headquarter hospitals ,and three rural health centers and six Basic Health Units.

He said the facility of ultra sound is also available at these camps while consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment is also being provided.—APP