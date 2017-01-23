Seek ending eye-sight destroying weapon

Pellet victims stage protest

Srinagar

In intense cold scores of pellet victim youngsters, donning sunglasses, assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar to protest against the use of lethal weapons on innocent people. First, the commuters and media persons presumed they are simple protesters. However, the writing on their banners revealed that they were victims of pellets fired by Indian forces during 2016 uprising in Kashmir. They protestors assembled under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Pellet Victims Association, an organization, has been set up for their self-help. “We are thankful to all of those who extended their help to us. We are not here to complain against anyone but only to highlight the plight of pellet victims,” said Altaf Ahmad, a pellet victim. He added that they are the victims of weapon which is used nowhere against human beings in entire world. “The fact remains unchanged, Kashmir is the only place in world where these weapons are used against human being,” he said. Some pellet victim girls were also the part of protest who said that no one can understand the pain they are suffering from.—RK