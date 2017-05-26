See world through prism of vision

The US President Donald Trump’s call for combating terrorism and the purge of ‘foot soldiers of evil’ is welcome. Such measured speech of American President has sent some positive vibes across the world. In this fashion, his message to the Muslim World in the Middle East with respect to the renewed fight against extremism must be seen clearly through the prism of vision.

Sometimes, criticism cannot be taken lightly. The mere/blunt criticism will never bring in any kind of good turn. Even The New York Times has [somewhat] negatively commented on Mr. Trump’s address. However, the fact/the real spirit behind the speech should not be tampered with anymore. Especially the media people have the designated role to play in order to highlight the correct things from the excerpts of the big leaders like Trump.

A word of advice will turn out to be useful for the countries in distress. So far terrorism and terror attacks have taken a heavy toll on the people the world over – both economically and generally. The fact is that the big cities like Hyderabad, Islamabad and New York have come under terror attacks on various occasions [I am not pinpointing any country in particular but talking about innocent victims of terrorism].

In this context, stringent efforts are necessary to keep vigil over the possible untoward situation in metropolitan cities. Last but not least, strong strategies and mutual cooperation are required on the part of the countries the world over in order to fight the evil of terror menace.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related