See the world outside!

WHAT is the world outside? It is “a” big [big] world indeed. The interesting fact is that the world is being driven and built by numerous folk and people who are sweating it out in the open. And these people are working on the road, on the farm, in the building and in the shops. The list goes on like this and it is endless. I always admire and salute these hard working people. Interestingly, I myself had the great experience of working on the farm [agricultural] in my native district of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, India.

Besides this, I have observed many people in my native areas of Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Nagercoil, Marthandam and Kanyakumari, all in Tamil Nadu, India [apart from Mumbai, India] – these people are working in the various areas ranging from the farm to the buses. In fact they are the real builders of our world. We should pledge to spare a thought or so for those people working in the open areas, braving all odds and difficulties. We will get true inspiration from them.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India.

