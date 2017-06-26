Security tightened in AJK ahead of Eidul Fitr

Mirpur (Ajk)

Security has been tightened across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with deployment of extra police force at busy and sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident on Eidul Fitr. According to official sources, additional security staff, including policemen headed by magistrates had been deputed at all the busy places including bazaars and shopping malls. The sources said that round-the-clock police patrolling had also been intensified across the district. The administration had also been deputed security personnel in plain clothes to keep vigilant eye on unscrupulous and suspicious elements, they added.—APP