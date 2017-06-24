Security to be tightened across country in run-up to Eid holidays: ISPR

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The army’s media wing on Friday announced that security would be tightened and search operations carried out across the country in the run-up to Eid following a series of terror attacks and incidents of target killing in various parts of the country.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor made the announcement after a suicide attack in Quetta killed 13, twin blasts in Kurram Agency’s Parachinar area killed at least 25 people, and a gun attack targeting police officials in Karachi left four policemen dead.

“Security tightened across the country. Special Intelligence Based Operations and search operations launched in coordination with intelligence and other law enforcement agencies,” he said, quoting Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The COAS, as quoted by the ISPR, said that in the run-up to the Eid holidays, the “enemy [is] trying to mar [the] festive mood of [the] nation through such coward acts”.

He added that the ‘enemy’ “shall fail against [the] resilience of Pakistan.