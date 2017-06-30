Balochistan has great importance due to its natural resources and CPEC projects. The projects under the aegis of CPEC are supposed to change the fate of Balochistan. It is very crucial to put light on the current security situation of Balochistan and suggest some measures for its improvement. Law and order situation is the biggest issue of Balochistan as Balochistan has lost many precious lives in terrorist attacks.

Security plays key role in the progress of a nation because progress of an area depends upon its law and order situation. If law and order is not maintained rightly and strongly, the area is badly affected by security threats and cannot make any progress and converts into chaos. Balochistan has been witnessing security dilemma for the last many years but the current security measures taken by security forces are appreciated in the province.

For further improvement of security, the government of Balochistan and law enforcement agencies must take bold steps against those elements who are involved in creating chaos and breaking peace of the province. Law enforcement agencies should be empowered and freed from the political interference. They should also be equipped with all modern and sophisticated security tools. I must say that the current security situation of the province is better than what it was in the past.

UBAID ZEHRI

Khuzdar

