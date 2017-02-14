Security put on high alert

Peshawar/Quetta

KP police chief, Nasir Khan Durrani Tuesday chaired a conference of Regional Police Officers (RPOs) held at central police office in wake of Lahore incident.

Additional IGP Headquarters, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Additional IGP Special Branch, Salah-ud-Din Mehsud, Additional IGP CTD, Mubarak Zeb Khan, Chief Capital City Police Muhammad Tahir Khan, DIG Training and AIG Establishment attended the meeting among RPOs.

Additional IGP CTD briefed participants about the threats and activity of the militant groups. He informed that various groups have joined hands in cohort of hostile foreign agency to create instability in Pakistan through terrorist activities.

The RPOs individually briefed the forum about the vulnerability of their areas and different security measures taken by police to thwart evil designs of terrorists. After a detailed discussion IGP directed participants to immediately call a meeting of all stake-holders, review threat alert of last one year, analyse them one by one and the action taken by police.

The IGP further directed that security of all sensitive and vulnerable establishments including that of police offices, judiciary, court premises, hospitals educational instructions shall be reviewed through specially constituted team under the officer of SP rank.

KP police chief also directed to put in place a vibrant response mechanism to meet any possible emergency and rehearsals should be carried out in the presence of RPOs and DPOs.

The RPOs were directed to call a meeting of local political leadership and develop a security code of conduct to ensure effective security during political gatherings. Special directives were issued to conduct extensive snap-checking and joint search and strike operations with Pak army in militant infested areas. All the RPO were directed to ensure personal briefing of constabulary personnel deployed on sensitive places and deployment of elite police with top political leaderships during public gathering.

On the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, security has been put on high alert in provincial capital Quetta and other cities of the province and more personnel of law enforcement agencies have been deployed on entry and exit points of the metropolis.

The police sources said that following bomb blasts in Lahore and Quetta, respectively, the Chief Minister Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has directed Inspector General Police, Balochistan.—APP