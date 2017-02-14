Security put on high alert in Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Security in the federal capital has been put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident, a police source said.

He said deployment of additional contingents of police at sensitive places and important buildings has been made after the terrorism incident in Lahore.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tariq Masood Yasin, he said, has directed senior officials to ensure elaborate security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions to avoid any untoward incident.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has been directed to himself supervise all these security arrangements and all SPs will coordinate in this regard.

Following these directions, police have started strict checking at all the entry and exit points in the city.

Similarly, patrolling in the city has been further enhanced. Police Commandos have been deputed around sensitive locations and important buildings while policemen equipped with sophisticated weapons will also perform their duties at the roof tops.

Special police teams constituted by each police stations will patrol for effective security measurements in their respective jurisdiction.

Bravo vehicles have been ordered to remain vigilant and ready to tackle any untoward situation while squad of falcon vehicles from Rescue 15 have also been directed for strict patrolling and keep in touch with the heads of police stations for ensuring security.

The IGP has also directed for effective coordination among all wings of Islamabad police including operational police, CID, Security Division and Special Branch on this occasion.

He has appealed the citizens to extend their full co-operation to police and immediately inform ‘Rescue 15 or concerned police stations’ about any suspicious activity around them.