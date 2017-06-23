Security Police to help promote tourism in Hazara: Khattak

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that the police autonomy under the police reforms introduced by the PTI government was absolutely a right decision as the initiative produced the desired results of the true public service. Reiterating his commitment for making KP police a proud and dignified institution like Pakistan Army, Pervez Khattak said the provincial government had extended all necessary financial resources and facilities to the police beside enacting rather complicated but inevitable laws and taking other necessary steps. He announced to ensure promotion of those police, health and education officials within next two months who could not be accommodated in the last year up-gradation plan of the government officials from grade 1-16. He regretted that the prime minister was acquiring what he called cheap publicity in respect of the subsidy that federal government granted to farmers from the KP financial resources.

Pervez Khattak was addressing as chief guest at opening ceremony of Traffic Warden System and Establishment of Tourist Security Police held at Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad Thursday. He also formally inaugurated the Rescue 1122 Emergency Service for Abbottabad. The Inspector General of Police, Salahuddin Mahsud and the Regional Police Officer, Hazara Region, Muhammad Saeed Khan Wazir also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the Chief Minister’s commitment and efforts for introducing the police reforms that have made police free of corruption, favouritism and political interference. The members of the provincial cabinet Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Haji Qalanderlodhi, Akbar Ayub, Abdul Haq, MNA Dr. Azhar Jadoon, MPA Zargul Khan, PTI Leaders Yusaf Ayub Khan and Ali Khan Jadoon, members of the business and lawyers’ community, Ulema and other prominent figures attended the function.