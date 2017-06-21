Security plan for Mehfil-e-Shabeena

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Police have made special security plan for Mehfil-e-Shab-eena mainly at Faisal Mosque and decided to depute 250 policemen there to maintain extra vigilance, a police source Tuesday said. He said more than 250 policemen will perform duty around Faisal Mosque while special deployment will be made around other mosques from 27th of Ramadan. Islamabad Traffic Police has also devised special traffic plan for the convenience of the motorists coming to Faisal Mosque for Mehfil-e-Shabeena.