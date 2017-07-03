Islamabad Police have drafted comprehensive security plan around the Judicial Academy for the appearances of those summoned by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in next three days.
Police source said the adjoining areas and various roads leading to Judicial Academy will be partially sealed. Police commandos and additional strength will also be deployed while political workers will be restricted to gather around Judicial Academy.—APP
Security plan chalked out
