Security plan chalked out on PM’s appearance before JIT

The police has drafted comprehensive security plan around the Judicial Academy for the PM Nawaz Sharif appearance before Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by Wajid Hussain on Thursday, June 15. Police said the adjoining areas and all roads leading to Judicial Academy will be sealed as three security walls will be erected around the Academy building while Commandos of Counter-terrorism will also be deployed for the assistance of the police. All the roads leading to the Judicial Academy will be sealed. Political workers will be restricted at sector H. The employees of the Judicial Academy will also restricted in their offices during PM arrival. SSP operations and SSP security will make sure their presence before the Judicial Academy during PM appearance. On the other hand Capital development Authority (CDA) has started renovation, cleanliness and repairs of roads work around the Judicial Academy and sector H. Along the cleanliness CAD has also erected banners in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif around the Judicial Academy inscribed with slogans of Nawaz Sharif Teri Azmat Ko Salam, Qadam Barhao Nawaz Sharif Hum Tery Sath Hain etc. PM’s political advisor Asif Kirmani said that PM has halted the party workers to come at Judicial Academy and advised them remember him in their prayers.