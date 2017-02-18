Security on high alert, shrines closed

Sehwan residents break police barricade, set van on fire; Bombing toll reaches 88

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The death toll of Sehwan blast has reached 88 as several critically injured succumbed to the wounds, health officials confirmed on Friday.

According to the details released by the Sindh government, 75 dead bodies were received at hospital in Sehwan and five others at Nawab Shah hospital. At least 67 bodies have been identified and 57 of them were handed over to the families.

Eighty-eight people were martyred and over 250 injured in the suicide attack at the Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine at Sehwan Town on Thursday. Each Thursday, the devotees reach the shrine in large numbers to attend Dhamal.

The Islamic State group had claimed the attack, the deadliest to hit Pakistan so far in 2017.

Security was high alert across the country on account of Friday as large Juma prayers could be the next target.

Meanwhile, authorities beefed up security countrywide at mosques, imambargahs, shrines and mausoleums.

According to reports, extra contingents of police and Rangers were deployed for security at mosques, imambargahs, shrines of sufi saints and other sensitive location in different cities.

Further, owing to fear of terrorism, almost all shrines were closed in Karachi, Interior of Sindh and in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as terrorists are targeting the shrines.

Earlier, at Thursday night at 3.30am, the shrine’s caretaker had stood among the carnage and defiantly rang its bell, a daily ritual that he vowed to continue, saying he will “not bow down to terrorists.

Later, devotees tried to break the police cordon to enter the shrine, saying they would not be deterred by the attack.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been at Sehwan, his political constituency, since last night.

Three of the patients sent to Chandka medical college breathed their last on Friday.

The injured have been shifted to Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Larkana as no adequate facility was available near the shrine. According to Pakistan Navy, eight injured are admitted in Naval Hospital, Karachi where all possible medical treatment is being to them.

People carried the injured on self help basis as no government medical facility was available near the shrine.

People strongly criticized the provincial government for not providing treatment facilities at the shrine despite collecting millions of rupees.

The Gaddi Nasheen of the shrine held Auqaf department responsible for lack of security arrangements.

On the other hand dozens of passionate devotees on Friday staged a big protest against Sehwan Sharif blast and entered Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine by breaching the barriers.

The protest erupted when large number of people arrived at the mausoleum and became angry over closure of the gates. The security officers barred them from visiting the place after which they demonstrated and chanted slogans against the government.

While expressing strong devotion, the activists broke barricades to enter the shrine and termed police responsible for Thursday’s blast in Sehwan Sharif that took lives of 76 people and left more than 250 injured.

They said that terrorism cannot crush their determination and that the mosques and worship places would never be closed.

The protestors also took out a rally and surrounded the office of DSP chanting slogans against the government and demanding arrest of the culprits. During the protest, the natives badly smashed police van and set it on fire.

Lawyers in Karachi also observed black day against the explosion whereas Judges conducted hearings of important cases only in their chambers.