Security of churches, worship places to be ensured: Sandhu

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that Punjab government will ensure the security of churches and worship places throughout the province during midnight mass of 24th and 25th December on Christmas eve and intervening night between 31st December, 2016 and January 1st, 2017 (New Year night) to prevent any untoward incident. In a meeting, here today, he said that the directive in this regard has been issued to all Regional Police Officers, CPOs and DPOs in Punjab along with Capital City Police Officer Lahore by Chief Minister’s Office.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu further said that Punjab government has also released Christmas grant worth Rs.30 million which will be disbursed among the deserving Christian families (Rs.5,000/- per family) throughout the province by respective District Coordination Officers according to the criteria devised in this regard.

The salaries of Christian government employees have been paid from December 20th so as to enable them to participate in the celebrations of forthcoming Christmas. It has also been decided to set up “Christmas Bazaars” in different locations of the province from December 22nd so that Christian community can purchase commodities at comparatively cheaper rates.