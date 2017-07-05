Security of MQM Pakistan parliamentarians withdrawn

Staff Reporter

Sindh government has withdrawn security provided to Assembly members of MQM Pakistan, inviting criticism from opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan, and others. The decision looked surprising for security was the right of opposition leader in provincial assembly Khawaja Izharul Hasan who made it clear that responsibility for anything going wrong will rest entirely on chief minister Murad Ali Shah. Similarly, opposition leader of the party in the national assembly Dr Farooq Sattar too has protested to the Sindh government, criticizing the decision as unwarranted.