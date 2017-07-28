Security on high alert, police, paratroopers to guard SC building

Politicians in a fix, rumour mills in full swing

Zubair Qureshi

With the announcement of the Supreme Court roaster for July 28, 2017 (today) larger bench, all eyes are fixed on the apex court and every heart is praying something good for the country will come from the highest seat of justice of the country.

Ch Nisar’s much-awaited highly anticipated press conference on the eve of the historic judgment as some members of the opposition parties are claiming has further added to the anxiety and curiosity of the common man. Although the decision will not directly affect the PML-N right to rule yet analysts say in case it is against the Nawaz Sharif family, it would hand the opposition parties led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a stick to beat the ruling PML-N during the general elections of 2018 and they would try to capitalize their political success into a landslide victory.

Similarly, if the PML-N has a breather from the court in the form of ‘no major penalty nor any disqualification’ the PML-N would do exactly the same to the PTI and other rival political parties. Meanwhile, Islamabad police and law-enforcement agencies have finalized the security measures for today’s peaceful hearing and all the key installations have been well-guarded and security has been beefed up in and around the Red Zone.

At least 500 police personnel will stand guard inside the premises and additional contingent of paratroopers will remain present outside the court.

Meanwhile, six to eight police personnel will be on security duty of the political leaders who are expected to arrive at the premises with special attention to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq.

Under the strict security steps, surveillance and CCTV cameras will be used today. Besides, sloganeering will not allowed at the premises. Moreover, strict picketing has been ensured to disallow political workers the entry into the red zone to ward off any potential reaction in the wake of ruling today.

Meanwhile, security measures of public places, railway stations and bus stands, parks and markets has been finalized and according to reports, Inspector General of Punjab police has ordered fool-proof security across the province. Political workers will be allowed to celebrate peacefully; but, blockading the roads will not be permitted under any circumstances. According to the directives from the IG Islamabad no one will be allowed to brandish firearms or open aerial firing.