Security forces kill two BLA militants in Quetta

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Frontier Corps (FC) personnel killed two wanted militants belonging to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Quetta on Monday, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. The suspected terrorists were killed after they were tracked down by the security personnel and a gun battle ensued between the two parties. The militants were involved in attacking the armed forces, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Quetta, Margate and Sangaan areas of Balochistan. During a separate IBO in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition, the ISPR said. The raids were conducted in various areas, including Nizkan Khel, Razin, Nazar Khel of South Waziristan Agency, Kaskai Village in Lower Dir, Sirigal Village in Chitral and various areas of Dara Adam Khel. The recoveries include submachine guns (SMGs), Sakila gun, missiles,12 bore rifles, grenades, communication equipment, binoculars, ammunition of various calibres including 82mm mortar and 12.7mm rounds, RPG7 rockets, Draganov rounds, switches, detonators and 14.5mm ammunition